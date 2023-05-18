‘The Glory”s Jung Ji-so, Win Metawin and more featured on 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

Forbes has unveiled the 2023 edition of its annual 30 Under 30 list for Asia, with actors such as The Glory‘s Jung Ji-so and Win Metawin of F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers making the entertainment and sports category.

The annual list highlights 300 individuals below the age of 30 that have made significant strides and impact in their respective fields, categorised by entertainment and sports, science and entrepreneurship, among others.

Making this year’s 30 Under 30 list for Asia under the Entertainment And Sports category are three South Korean actresses: Jung Ji-so from Netflix’s hit K-drama The Glory, Kim Hye-yoon of Snowdrop fame and Squid Game‘s Lee Yoo-mi. Meanwhile, F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers star Win Metawin is the only Thai thespian to be included this year.

Other actors included on this year’s list includes four from Australia and New Zealand: Milly Alcock from House of the Dragon, Amie Donald from the film M3GAN, Riverdale‘s KJ Apa and Heartbreak High actor Thomas Weatherall

The entertainment and sports category of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list was judged by ONE Championship Group President Hua Fung Teh and Caldecott Music Group CEO and founder Kuok Meng Ru. [Editor’s Note: NME, NME Australia and NME Asia are owned and operated by Caldecott Music Group.]

Last year’s list included K-pop girl group aespa and Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon, who were the only South Korean music act and actress to be included. The 2022 list also included Indonesian 88rising rapper Warren Hue, Thai singer-songwriter Pyra, Singaporean hip-hop artist Yung Raja and more.