Jung Ryeo-won cast opposite Wi Ha-joon in new romance K-drama, ‘Graduation’

Korean-Australian actress Jung Ryeo-won has been cast opposite Wi Ha-joon in the upcoming romantic K-drama, Graduation.

Today (October 19), South Korean TV network tvN confirmed that Jung Ryeo-won has been cast as the female lead in its upcoming romantic K-drama, Graduation. The actress had previously been in talks to join the series when Wi Ha-joon’s casting was announced.

Jung Ryeo-won will star as Seo Hye-jin, a renowned Korean language instructor who is contemplating retirement. However, her life is turned upside down after her former purple Lee Joon-ho (played by Wi Ha-joon) suddenly returns.

Graduation will be directed by Ahn Pan-seok, who’s known for his work on popular K-dramas such as One Spring Night, Something in the Rain and Heard It Through the Grapevine.

Speaking about the upcoming K-drama, Jung Ryeo-won said that she is “very happy and excited to return with a romance drama after a long while”, per Sports Chosun and as translated by Soompi. The actress’ last role in a romantic K-drama was 2018’s Wok of Life.

“I am also very happy and grateful to be on set because I have met not only director Ahn Pan-seok, whom I always respect, but also a great co-star,” she added. “I will do my best to make this a great drama.”

Meanwhile, Wi Ha-joon said that he was drawn to Graduation because of “charm of the character, and the story that vividly details the emotions in everyday life is interesting”.

He added that he is also “happy that I got to reunite with director Ahn Pan-seok”, whom he previously worked with on Something in the Rain. “I’m so excited because he’s the one who made me experience the joy of being on set,” the actor added.

