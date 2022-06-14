Jung So-min switches identities in new ‘Alchemy Of Souls’ teaser

tvN has unveiled a new teaser clip for its upcoming historical fantasy K-drama series, Alchemy Of Souls.

The upcoming K-drama is set in the fictional kingdom of Daeho, which appears to be loosely based on Korea’s Joseon era. The series revolves around a group of nobles and warriors, whose fates become intertwined because of Hwanhonsool, a supernatural phenomenon involving the returned souls of the dead.

In the new clip, Nak Soo (Go Yoon-jung), a powerful warrior, impressively takes on an army of men atop a frozen lake. However, after a spell is cast on her, she wakes up in the body of Mu-deok (Jung So-min), a frail servant to Lee Jae-wook’s Jang Wook, a troublemaker from the noble Jang family. “Why did I go into this body?” she questions.

Assuming Mu-deok’s identity, she begins to adjust to her new life attending to chores in the Jang household. By night, however, she resolves to find the sword she used in her previous body, hoping that it would help her recover her strength.



Alchemy of Souls is penned by screenwriting duo Hong Sisters (Hong Jung-eun and Mi-ran), who whose previous works include massive his such as Hotel Del Luna (2019), A Korean Odyssey (2017) and The Master’s Sun (2013).

The series is directed by Park Joon-hwa, who worked on the popular 2018 romantic-comedy What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim. The drama is set to premiere on June 18 at 9:10pm KST, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday night. It will also be available to stream on Netflix in selected regions.