Jung Woo to star in new Netflix K-drama ‘A Model Family’ with Park Hee-soon

Netflix has confirmed the cast for its upcoming K-drama, A Model Family.

Jung Woo, who is best known for his role in tvN’s hit series Reply 1994, has been cast as the protagonist Dong-ha, a man who “becomes embroiled in the dealings of a drug organisation” after he discovers a mysterious load of cash in hopes of saving his ailing marriage and family from bankruptcy. Other cast members include The Missing’s Park Hee-soon, veteran actress Yoon Jin-seo and Park Ji-yeon.

The series will be helmed by director Kim Jin-woo, whose previous works include the detective drama Queen Of Mystery and the South Korean adaptation of Suits. A Model Family also marks the second time Kim and Jung Woo will have worked together since their 2012 KBS drama special, The Great Dipper.

More details including a release date for A Model Family has not yet been announced.

The upcoming Netflix series is Jung Woo’s second project to be released on the streaming platform. The actor had previously starred in Mad For Each Other, a romantic comedy series with Oh Yeon-Seo.

In other related K-drama casting news, Yoon Shi-yoon is reportedly in talks to star in The Present Is Beautiful, a brand-new drama by Record Of Youth screenwriter. According to his agency, Yoon is currently reviewing the offer.