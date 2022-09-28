Junji Ito anime anthology to premiere on Netflix in January 2023

A premiere date in January 2023 has been confirmed for Netflix’s Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre.

In its Tudum Japan livestream, the platform revealed that the anime anthology adapting the works of horror manga artist Junji Ito will begin streaming on January 19. The announcement was accompanied by the reveal of four new stills from the series.

Introducing new cast members and stills from 4 of the 20 stories in #JunjiItoManiac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre 🩸 • Riho Sugiyama

• Daisuke Kishio

• Rie Suegara

• Yumiri Hanamori

• Yuji Mitsuya

• Hiro Shimono

#TUDUM pic.twitter.com/DyrtR3iMHT — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2022

The event also revealed some of the series’ voice cast members. Riho Sugiyama and Daisuke Kishio will voice Kazuko Morinaka and Shinya Shiraishi respectively in an adaptation of The Hanging Balloons. Rie Suegara and Yumiri Hanamori will voice the titular character and Tsukiko Izumisawa respectively in an adaptation of Tomie: Photo, while Yuji Mitsuya will voice Sōichi in an adaptation of The Room with Four Walls, and Hiro Shimono will voice Oshikiri in Intruder.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre was first announced during Netflix’s Geeked Week in June. It will animate and compile 20 stories from Ito’s bibliography – including Soichi, Hanging Blimp and Tomie – in a television series for the first time. The announcement was accompanied by a video depicting Ito showcasing various character designs for the show, including Hanging Blimp’s Terumi Fujino and the titular characters of Soichi and Tomie.

A separate, four-episode anime adaptation of Ito’s Uzumaki has also been scheduled for release in October on Adult Swim, after its release was delayed twice in 2020 and 2021. Directed by Hiroshi Nagahama and soundtracked by saxophonist Colin Stetson (who scored Ari Aster horror film Hereditary), the series follows protagonist Kirie Goshima, who notices strange occurrences in her town all connected by a recurring, mysterious spiral.

At the Tudum Japan event, the first trailer for the highly anticipated second season of breakout science-fiction thriller Alice In Borderland was also revealed, alongside the announcement of its December 22 premiere.