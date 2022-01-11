Delayed K-drama ‘Dear M’ won’t air until Park Hye-su’s bullying scandal is resolved

The upcoming K-drama Dear M, starring NCT’s Jaehyun, will not be aired anytime soon, according to broadcaster KBS.

A representative from KBS recently announced that the broadcast of the much-delayed K-drama series is unlikely to happen within the first half of 2021. The network’s spokesperson noted that an airdate for the series is dependent on the bullying scandal involving actress and cast member Park Hye-su.

“Firstly, it’s going to be hard to air it in the first half of 2022,” KBS told Star News, as translated by Koreaboo. “The results of the police investigation needs to be out for us to discuss the broadcast.”

Initially slated for a February 2021 premiere, Dear M follows a group of students at Seoyeon University as they try to uncover the identity of the author of a community article. Jaehyun is set to play computer science student Cha Min-ho, while Park will be business administration student Ma Joo-a.

The show was delayed days before its premiere after Park was accused of being a bully during her middle school days. Park’s agency Studio Santa Claus said in March 2021 that it had lodged complaints against the accusers in March 2021, and investigations on the matter are currently ongoing.

