Here’s when action-comedy K-drama ‘Han River Police’ premieres

Streaming platform Disney+ has released a teaser and announced the premiere date for its upcoming action-comedy K-drama series, Han River Police.

The upcoming buddy action-comedy series will star Kwon Sang-woo (2022’s Curtain Call) and Kim Hee-won (Netflix’s Unlocked) as members of the Han River Police Force who have to work together despite their contrasting personalities.

The story will follow the hot-tempered Du-jin (Kwon) and the laid-back Chun-seok (Kim), and how they bring humour and action while trying to maintain peace along the Han River. Aside from Kwon and Kim, the series will also star Shin Hyeon-seung (Adams), Lee Sang-yi (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) and Bae Da-bin (It’s Beautiful Now).

The new teaser trailer for shows the comic yet action-packed adventures Sang-woo and Hee-won are set to go on. They include saving someone who fell from a river ferry, a gang fight, chase scenes and more.

Han River Police is set to premiere September 13 exclusively on Disney+. Watch the new teaser trailer below.

In September, Disney+ will also premiere the upcoming crime K-drama The Worst of Evil, starring Squid Game’s Wi Ha-jun. The show will also feature appearances from The Empire’s Im Se-mi and Suspicious Partner‘s Ji Chang-wook.

Meanwhile, NME recently gave Disney+’s fantasy-action K-drama Moving a three-star review. NME’s Hidzir Junaini said that the show’s premise of “high schoolers with superpowers is as shopworn as a premise can get”, but the series ” more than makes up for with its ample heart”.