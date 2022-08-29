Kim Hye-soo of ‘Juvenile Justice’ to star alongside SF9’s Chani, Yoo Seon-ho and more in historical K-drama ‘Shuroop’

Juvenile Justice actress Kim Hye-soo has been confirmed to lead tvN’s upcoming K-drama Shuroop (a historical Korean term for “umbrella”) along with idol actors Chani of SF9, Yoo Seon-ho and more.

On August 26, tvN revealed the confirmed cast of its upcoming drama Shuroop, which is set in the Joseon Dynasty. Set to lead the series is Kim Hye-soo, who will star as Queen Im Hwa-ryung, the centre of conflict in the palace as she tries to educate the troublemaker princes of the royal family.

K-pop idols Chani of SF9 and Yoo Seon-ho are set to play two of the five princes who will appear in the series – namely princes Eui Sang and Gye Sung, respectively.

The remaining princes will be played by actors Moon Sang-min (My Name), Yoon Sang-hyun and Kim Min-ki (The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won).

Meanwhile, veteran actress Kim Hae-sook, whose recent works include Tomorrow and Hospital Playlist, is set to star as the Queen Dowager and Im Hwa-ryung’s mother-in-law, a well-respected figure in the palace. Her beloved son King Lee Ho will be portrayed by actor Choi Won-young (Reflection of You).

A report by Newsen earlier this month has also claimed that Shuroop will also feature a special appearance by singer and actor Rain, also known as Jung Ji-hoon, in an as-yet-unnamed role. If true, it will mark the star’s first-ever appearance in a historical drama. He last starred in the fantasy medical drama Ghost Doctor earlier this year.

According to Newsen, Shuroop will centre on themes of maternal love and the tension between the mothers of the palace as they try their hardest to lead their sons through their royal education. The series is set to premiere sometime in October 2022.

In other K-drama news, tvN’s recent hit historical-fantasy drama Alchemy of Souls has been confirmed for its second season, which will premiere in December. Actors Lee Jae-wook, Hwang Min-hyun and Go Yoon-jung will be starring in the upcoming season.