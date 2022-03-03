K-dramas dominate Netflix’s list of most-watched non-English shows

Korean dramas have dominated Netflix’s global Top 10 list of the most-watched non-English shows.

For the week ending February 27 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 weekly viewership charts, four out of 10 most-watched non-English-language were K-dramas, with All Of Us Are Dead topping the list for the fifth week in a row with a total of 38,860,000 hours viewed.

Coming in at Number Three is the newly released Netflix original Juvenile Justice, with approximately 17,410,000 hours viewed. This marks its debut on the list following its premiere on the streaming platform on February 25.

Advertisement

The two remaining K-dramas to appear on Netflix’s list are also new entries, with the Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk series Twenty Five Twenty One coming in at Number Seven with 11,850,000 hours viewed, and Forecasting Love And Weather, starring Park Min-young and Song Kang, debuting at Number Nine with 11,020,000 hours viewed.

In other Twenty Five Twenty One news, lead actress Kim Tae-ri had been diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, after which she had “immediately halted all scheduled activities”, according to her representatives at Management mmm. As a result, filming for the series has reportedly been delayed.

However, despite the situation, cable network tvN clarified in a separate statement that there will be no change to the show’s broadcast schedule. “We plan to wrap up filming early next week. There have been no changes to the broadcast schedule,” a tVN representative wrote.

Aside from Netflix, Twenty Five Twenty One and Forecasting Love And Weather also air on the South Korean cable networks tvN and JTBC, respectively.