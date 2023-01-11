Watch the trailer for upcoming docu-series ‘K-pop Generation’, featuring members of NCT, IVE, LE SSERAFIM and more

Korean streaming service TVING has dropped the first trailer for upcoming documentary series K-pop Generation featuring several Asian pop acts ahead of its premiere this month.

According to The Korea Times, K-pop Generation will showcase a variety of stories set in and about the K-pop industry, with subject matter ranging from female idol groups to self-produced artists. The new docu-series is slated to land on the platform on January 26.

Not only will the documentary lend insight into the lives of K-pop artists, it will also showcase perspectives from fans and experts across the globe (including in Japan and the US) – and explore the industry’s influence and even controversies, TVING said in a press release.

Advertisement

Per a report from Herald Pop, K-pop acts making appearances on the series include Kangta, SUPER JUNIOR’s Leeteuk, Sunmi, SHINee’s Minho, 2PM, Highlight, EXO’s Suho, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, NCT’s Doyoung, Stray Kids, TXT, AleXa, ENHYPEN, IVE, and LE SSERAFIM. A handful of K-pop-inspired musicians from across Asia will also be appearing in the series, namely J-pop bands JO1 and NiziU as well as Filipino boyband SB19, to speak about K-pop’s impact on the global music industry.

A trailer for the new programme droppe earlier today (January 11), featuring a number of notable idols – including IVE’s Yujin, LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon, TXT’s Taehyun and NCT’s Doyoung, among others – as well as executives of K-pop entertainment agencies speaking about the intricacies of the industry. The footage is also interspersed with clips of performances, music videos and behind-the-scenes videos of idols practising.

The Korea Times also revealed that several music and pop culture critics, including Cha Woo-jin, Kim Yoon-ha and Hava Qquq (who is the founder of underground music label Young, Gifted & Wack), will also be joining the production as “story producers”.

Another high-profile K-pop documentary series launching this month is Super Junior: The Last Man Standing, spotlighting veteran K-pop band SUPER JUNIOR. In celebration of the group’s forthcoming 18th anniversary, the documentary will include never-before-seen interviews with individual members, archival footage of SUPER JUNIOR early in their career, world tours, performances and more. It will hit Disney+ on January 18.