Kakao Entertainment announces new virtual K-pop idol survival series ‘Girls’ Re:Verse’

Kakao Entertainment has announced the premiere of a brand-new virtual K-pop idol survival series Girls’ Re:Verse.

According to The Korea Times, Girls’ Re:Verse is an experimental K-pop idol survival series where 30 former and current girl group members will play as virtual reality (VR) characters and compete within a metaverse called W. Only five contestants stand for a chance to re-debut as members of a virtual girl group.

The singers will take part in the programme with virtual avatars, whose names, personalities and appearances are to be customised by the idols themselves. The contestants will do so by entering 30 different pods, through which they will be able to connect to W after equipping their VR gear.

Advertisement

“Because no one knows their true identity, the girls are deeply immersed in the characters they have created, which makes them act bolder and genuinely showing sides of themselves that they would never have shown in real-life TV programs,” explained Cho Wook-hyung during a press conference for the series, per The Korea Herald. Cho serves Girls’ Re:Verse as its executive producer. The real-life identities of these avatars will only be revealed once they are eliminated from the show.

During the same conference, the four hosts for the upcoming series were also announced: television host and singer Boom, former S.E.S member Bada, former Street Woman Fighter contestant and dancer Aiki as well as EBS mascot Pengsoo.

“I liked the fact that the girls don’t have to worry about their looks and get to concentrate solely on preparing for their performance because it’s a virtual survival show,” Bada told press. “Everyone had charming voices so that, despite them being avatars, I could immerse myself into the virtual world W. It made me want to make a debut as a virtual idol.”

Girls’ Re:Verse is set to premiere its first episode next week on January 2 at 9pm KST, and will continue to air new episodes every Monday thereafter via both Kakaopage and its official YouTube channel.