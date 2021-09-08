The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco has shared a first look at the show’s second season.

In a new post on her Instagram account, Cuoco – who plays Cassie on the HBO Max show – posted several images of herself in character against a colourful background.

“Cassie and Cassie’s hair are back @flightattendantonmax season 2 prepare for yet another turbulent decent,” the actor wrote in her caption.

There’s no word yet on plot details or a release date for season two – stay tuned for updates as they come in.

In the first season Cuoco played Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic flight attendant who found herself involved in a mysterious murder case of a man she had a one-night-stand with.

In a two-star review of the first season of The Flight Attendant, NME wrote: “Receiving Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Critic’s Choice Award nominations for her turn as Cassie, the Big Bang Theory star is perhaps the best thing about the show, shining with slapstick energy as a messy anti-heroine. ”

In other HBO news, the streaming network recently announced they will be expanding to several territories in Europe, including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Andorra.

Another 14 will come in 2022 – although there has been no word yet on the arrival of HBO Max in the UK.

“WarnerMedia movies and series like Harry Potter, Game Of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe,” Head of HBO Max International Johannes Larcher said in a statement obtained by The Verge.

“HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles.”