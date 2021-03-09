Kaley Cuoco wants ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to have a ‘Friends’ style reunion episode

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has said she hopes for a reunion show akin to the upcoming Friends special.

The actor, who played Penny alongside Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper and Johnny Galecki’s Leonard Hofstadter in the comedy series (2007-2019), said in a new interview that she would be up for a reunion “anytime”.

Speaking to Metro UK, Cuoco said that she is “counting down the days till the Friends reunion airs”, adding that she would “for sure do a reunion. Absolutely…I am down for a reunion for Big Bang.

“I hope that our cast would be down for that sometime in the future. I’m ready for that, anytime,” she said.

But Cuoco added that there should be some breathing space for a Big Bang… reunion since the show only wrapped in 2019.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited Friends special will finally start filming in April, David Schwimmer has confirmed.

The one-off special, which was due to tie in with WarnerMedia’s launch of its HBO Max streaming service last year, was postponed after the coronavirus pandemic shut down studios across Hollywood.

Now, Schwimmer – who played Ross in the popular sitcom – has updated fans with the news that production will begin next month. The reunion special is expected to air later this year.

The Friends special will reunite original cast members Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courtney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey).

The Hollywood Reporter previously said that the actors are set to “earn more than double their former per-episode fee for the reunion and be paid between $2.5 million and $3 million for the special”.