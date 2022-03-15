Kamala Khan joins the MCU in first ‘Ms Marvel’ trailer

The first trailer for Ms Marvel has just been released by Disney – check it out below.

The forthcoming series will introduce Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will be released this summer.

Newcomer Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager based in New Jersey who becomes the titular Ms. Marvel.

The series was written by Bisha K. Ali, and directors include Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon. Ms Marvel will feature the MCU’s first Muslim superhero.

Check out the new trailer below:

Beyond the Disney+ series, Kevin Feige confirmed Vellani will be reprising the role in future films in the MCU.

In other Marvel news, a Guardians Of The Galaxy Secret Cinema experience is coming to London this summer.

“Guardians Of The Galaxy is an iconic franchise, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to work alongside the creative teams to bring the spectacular world to life in a new way,” said Secret Cinema CEO Max Alexander in a statement.

“Guests will be transported to the far reaches of the galaxy and experience an evening like no other as they interact with characters in a storyline unique to them against a backdrop of sensational special effects.

“Whether they want to lead their Clan to resounding victory over their scavenger foes, or just to revel in the pleasures to be found on Contraxia, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Ms Marvel will be released on Disney+ on June 8.