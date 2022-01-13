Kang Daniel on acting debut in ‘Rookie Cops’: “I was really nervous”

Kang Daniel has opened up about making his acting debut in Disney+’s upcoming K-drama series Rookie Cops.

The former Wanna One member is set to make his acting debut in the Disney+ series as Wi Seung-Hyun, an honours student who enrolls in the police academy in the hopes of following his father’s footsteps.

“It’s my first time acting, and I was really nervous being in an unfamiliar environment,” Kang told OSEN in a new interview, as translated by Soompi. “But I was able to enjoy filming thanks to the help of various staff members and my fellow actors.”

Advertisement

He also spoke about his debut performance as an actor, comparing it to the experience of being a musician. “It felt like entering into someone else’s life,” he said. “I think there’s a specific charm to acting that is different from performing on stage.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the producers of Rookie Cops also praised Kang for his work on the upcoming K-drama. “His sincerity and enthusiasm for acting is incredible. This [drama] will become an opportunity to discover a new charm of Kang Daniel,” they said.

“His teamwork with the other police academy freshmen, including Chae Soo-bin, is perfect. You can safely look forward to their dazzling, heart-fluttering, and youthful chemistry,” they added.

Kang will star in Rookie Cops opposite A Piece Of Your Mind’s Chae Soo-bin, who will play troublemaker Go Eun-gang. The two leads will be joined by True Beauty’s Park Yoo-na, Crash Landing On You’s Lee Shin-young, and former Tiny-G member Min Do-hee.

Rookie Cops is set to premiere on Disney+ on January 26. Last month, Disney+ released a trailer for Rookie Cops, following the newcomers of the Korean National Police University undergoing a strict training regimen under the watch of a tough drill sergeant.