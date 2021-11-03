Kang Daniel to host upcoming ‘Street Woman Fighter’ spin-off

Kang Daniel is set to return as the host for the upcoming Street Woman Fighter spin-off, Street Dance Girls Fighter.

An Mnet spokesperson had first revealed on November 2 via Single List that the K-pop soloist would be reprising his role as a host on the brand-new Street Woman Fighter spin-off, after he served as a host on the original hit series.

Mnet has since released the first trailer for the series, highlighting Kang Daniel as its host. “The dance battle of teenagers begins now. Ready? Fight,” he announces before the clip ends, as translated by Soompi.

The representative for the South Korean broadcast network also teased the premise of the forthcoming spin-off in their initial statement, revealing that the programme would feature female high school students who would compete to earn spots in a dance crew.

The leaders of the eight crews that appeared on Street Woman Fighter – Lee Lee-jung (YGX), Gabee (La Chica), Choi Hyo-jin (WANT), Noze (WAYB), Rihey (Coca N Butter), Monika (Prowdmon), Honey J (Holy Bang), and Aiki (Hook) – are also set return to Street Dance Girls Fighter as a panel of mentors and judges.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is also currently in the midst of discussions for a Wanna One reunion during the ceremony for this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), scheduled to be held next month.

CJ ENM confirmed that the group are also discussing the prospect of a “project album and concert”. If plans pan out, the Wanna One reunion will be their first since the group parted ways nearly three years ago in late 2018.