Kang So-ra and Jang Seung-jo to lead upcoming K-drama ‘Can We Be Strangers?’

South Korean actors Kang So-ra (Doctor Stranger) and Jang Seung-jo (Snowdrop) have been confirmed to lead the upcoming series Can We Be Strangers?.

On November 18, Newsen confirmed that Kang and Jang would be starring in Genie’s upcoming original drama Can We Be Strangers?, which is set to premiere in January 2023. It will notably mark the former’s first role in a K-drama since 2017’s Revolutionary Love.



Can We Be Strangers? will follow a divorced couple Oh Ha-ra (Kang) and Goo Eun-beom (Jang) both of whom are lawyers, as they are forced to become colleagues. Nicknamed “the goddess of litigation”, Ha-ra is a successful divorce lawyer who harbours resentment towards her ex-husband.

The legal romance series is set in a law firm that specialises in divorce law, and will reportedly showcase the different romantic and career problems often faced by those in their thirties and forties.

The upcoming series will be helmed by director Kim Yang-hee, who co-directed the hit omnibus-style drama series, Our Blues earlier this year. Can We Be Strangers? will also be produced by KT Studio, which gained significant attention earlier this year after working on K-dramas Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Gaus Electronics.

KT Studio is also the production company behind the upcoming drama series Summer Strike (also known as I Don’t Want To Do Anything), led by AOA’s Seolhyun.

In other K-drama news, tvN has released the first stills from the second season of its hit historical-fantasy Arthdal Chronicles. Set to premiere in early 2023, the new season of Arthdal Chronicles will be led by actors Lee Joon-gi (Flower of Evil) and Shin Se-kyung (Run On).