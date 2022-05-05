Kanye West walked out on Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ monologue after she called him “rapper”

Kim Kardashian has said her ex-husband Kanye West walked out during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

She addressed her divorce from West, now formally known as Ye, while hosting the show in October last year. In her monologue, Kim said: “I married the best rapper of all time. He’s the richest Black man in America, a talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.

“So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing, his personality.”

In the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim is seen telling her sister, Khloe Kardashian, about how the monologue caused a row between her and Ye.

“He walked out on SNL like mid-monologue, so I haven’t talked to him since,” she said.

She explained that Ye was “upset” because she used the word “divorced” instead of “filed for divorce” during the monologue.

Kim added: “And he was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper, I can’t believe you said rapper.’

“I’ve sat there through so many speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable for me. But that was my partner and I stood by him. I would never embarrass him and walk out.”

In response, Khloe said: “Not even just speeches. Strong public stances he’s taken in many different areas that might not be your stance but you were his wife, and that’s what you do. But how is that fair to you?”

“That’s the thing,” Kim replied. “It’s like when he doesn’t get… he’s so used to getting exactly what he wants.”

Kim was declared legally single in March this year. She filed for divorce from Ye in early 2021 after almost seven years of marriage.

Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kim, recently addressed the harassment he’s faced from Ye during a Netflix comedy festival. During his set, the comedian referred to claims that Ye had tried to spread the rumour that he had AIDS.

“I had an AIDS scare this year,” Davidson quipped, joking that he went to his doctor for a check-up because Ye is a “genius”.