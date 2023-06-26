KARA’s Jiyoung, Highlight’s Gikwang to star in new action K-drama

KARA member Jiyoung and Gikwang of Highlight have been cast in a new action K-drama series.

The two K-pop idols are set to lead the upcoming K-drama series I Kill You (working title), as confirmed by Sports Chosun. The series will follow the life of former Taekwondo hopeful Sun-woo, who is the splitting image of chaebol heir Ji-yeon.

Both Sun-woo and Ji-yeon will be played by KARA’s Jiyoung. Joining her will be Highlight’s Gikwang as Ji-yeon’s jealous half-brother Jo-joong, who aims to become the only heir to the family fortune.

Speaking of the role, Jiyoung said that “action is not easy, but the filming set atmosphere is fun and I’m working diligently and enjoyably, so I ask for lots of interest and anticipation”, as translated by Soompi.

“For the first time, I have a lot of scenes using my body and I appear as a villain, and I’m filming while diligently studying the script and focusing on martial arts practice, so I ask for lots of interest and anticipation,” added Gikwang.

I Kill You will be Jiyoung’s first starring role in a K-drama since 2020’s Sweet Munchies. Earlier this year, she also made a cameo in the critically acclaimed Doctor Cha.

Meanwhile, the upcoming K-drama will be Gikwang’s long-awaited return to acting. The singer’s last acting role was in the 2018 series Lovely Horribly.

In November 2022, KARA ended their seven-year hiatus with ‘Move Again’, a mini-album in celebration of their 15th anniversary. The record also features the song ‘When I Move’.