Kate Winslet refused director’s offer to airbrush ‘Mare Of Easttown’ sex scene

Kate Winslet refused director’s Craig Zobel’s offer to airbrush her body in a sex scene from Mare of Easttown.

As reported in the New York Times, Winslet claimed that Zobel offered to edit a scene in which Winslet showed a “bulgy bit of belly”.

Winslet refused and told Zobel: “Don’t you dare.”

Winslet also said she sent back promotional material for the drama twice because she felt it had been airbrushed too much.

Winslet said: “I’m like: ‘Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back.

“I said to my husband [Edward Abel Smith]: ‘Am I OK with that? Is it all right that I’m playing a middle-aged woman who is a grandmother who does really make a habit of having one-night stands?’ He’s like: ‘Kate, it’s great.’”

The actor added: “Listen, I hope that in playing Mare as a middle-aged woman – I will be 46 in October – I guess that’s why people have connected with this character in the way that they have done because there are clearly no filters.

“She’s a fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from. I think we’re starved of that a bit.”

In a four-star review of Mare Of Easttown, NME wrote: “Come for the smalltown mystery that grips as much as it depresses. Stay for the magnetic performance from a real screen legend.”

Mare Of Easttown is now streaming on NOW in the UK and on HBO Max in the US.