Kathy Griffin reveals she’s now cancer-free following surgery

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is now cancer-free following surgery.

The US comedian confirmed she had been diagnosed with stage one lung cancer in August, and subsequently had an operation to have part of one of her lungs removed. Later, she said that the procedure “went well” while thanking fans for “all the love” they’d sent.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, Griffin explained that she’s “cancer-free”. “I had a tumour – and I’ve never smoked – and it was in there for 10 years,” she explained. “So get this: they took it out.”

She continued: “Here’s the thing: when you’re a comic, it’s horrible when the doctors want to do their material on you. So I go in, and he’s describing how they take half your lung out. And he goes, ‘It’s kinda like a balloon. So we do it laparoscopically, and we poke it’.

“And then he goes, ‘And when we take it out, it kinda looks like a used condom’. The doctor! And then he goes, ‘You can use that’.”

Elsewhere, Griffin confirmed that she’d had “half of my left lung removed” but said, “it will heal”.

“But I’m sort of enjoying it,” she added. “I’m like a good two octaves higher, I think. It’s higher than Mariah Carey – I know that.”

You can watch the interview in full above.

When initially sharing the news of her diagnosis, Griffin wrote: “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.”

She added: “Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.

“It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”