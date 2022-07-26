Kaya Scodelario calls ‘Euphoria’ “crazy” before remembering ‘Skins’

Kaya Scodelario took to TikTok to call Euphoria “crazy” before remembering her time on Skins.

The actor quipped about watching the HBO series focusing on 17-year-olds and being shocked by the content, until she recalled her role as Effy Stonem on the hit Channel 4 series.

“Watching Euphoria for the first time thinking this is crazy for 17 year olds then remembering what I was doing on TV at 14,” read a video posted by Scodelario on TikTok.

Advertisement

The actor captioned her video: “Will always be greatful [sic]. But yeah safeguarding really wasn’t a thing back then…”

@kayascodelario Will always be greatful. But yeah safeguarding really wasnt a thing back then… ♬ original sound – Kaya Scodelario

One person commented on Scodelario’s video: “Effy makes Euphoria look like a Disney show” while another added: “Effy will always be the blueprint, Skins walked so Euphoria could run.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year HBO responded to accusations made about the set of Euphoria, with several claiming the shoot was “hellish”.

The network released a statement responding to allegations published in a report by The Daily Beast in February which described a “hellish” night shoot and refusals to use the bathroom.

“The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority,” HBO said in a statement obtained by Deadline, in response to allegations of SAG-AFTRA violations.

Advertisement

“The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer.

“We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.”