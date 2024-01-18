KBS fined over death of horse during production of ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won’

Staff members from South Korean TV broadcaster KBS have been fined over the death of a house during the production of the 2021 to 2022 K-drama, The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won.

According to The Korea Herald, a producer from The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won, a martial arts director and an equestrian have been convicted of animal abuse among other charges over the death of a horse while shooting the K-drama series.

The three individuals were reportedly fined ₩10million (roughly US$7,460) each, while KBS itself was fined ₩5million (US$3,730) for failing to stop the death from occurring.

Advertisement

The Korea Herald reports that the defendants were accused of tying up the horse’s legs before forcing it to sprint downhill. After which, the horse fell violently, was left unattended and later died.

The Seoul Southern District Court described the case as a “serious crime”, while saying that the individuals had “purposefully carried out the stunt despite knowing that the horse would sustain serious injuries in the process”.

In other K-drama news, Badland Hunters director Heo Myeong-haeng has opened up about how he was “dumbstruck” when lead actor Don Lee proposed working together.

Meanwhile, Park Seo-jun has addressed criticism about the pace of Gyeongseong Creature season one and what viewers can expect for season two, saying that it will be “much faster-paced”.