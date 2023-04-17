K-drama ‘Taxi Driver’ to return for Season 3

Popular K-drama series Taxi Driver is set to return for a Season 3.

On April 16, a representative from South Korean broadcast network SBS confirmed in a statement to news outlet OSEN that Taxi Driver has been renewed for a third season.

However, SBS also noted that the cast and crew for the upcoming season has not been confirmed yet. “Taxi Driver was recently confirmed for a Season 3. We plan to start discussions with the actors, writer and director from now on,” said the SBS representative.

Season 2 of Taxi Driver ran from February 17 to April 15 on SBS, and was also available on Kocowa, Viki and Viu in selected regions. It starred returning cast members Lee Je-hoon, Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin and Bae Yoo-ram, alongside new addition Shin Jae-ha.

However, Taxi Driver Season 2 did not feature original cast member Esom. In March 2022, her agency Artist Company said that the actress would not star in the second season due to “scheduling issues”.

In other K-drama news, South Korean cable network tvN has released a new teaser for Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, starring Lee Dong-wook. The show is set to premiere May 6, while international availability for the show has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the first trailer for the upcoming K-drama series Finland Papa has been released. The series is set to premiere April 29 on the streaming service Viki, with more details expected in the coming weeks.