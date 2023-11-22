Kelly Osbourne recalls “kind” gesture from Matthew Perry at her first AA meeting

Kelly Osbourne has shared a story about a kind gesture that Matthew Perry made for her at her first AA meeting.

In a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, she recalled her first meeting with the late Friends star when she was 19 years old.

“One time I was at a really, really horrible place, I was 19 years old and it was the first time I had ever been in treatment,” she said.

“It was the very first AA meeting I ever went to and it was the one in the Palisades on Sunday in the morning.

“I was shitting myself about being in there and there were so many people, and I hated it. I didn’t think that I belonged, and I felt worthless, everything. I just wanted to run because I knew where I was, and I knew how to get home from there.

“He [Matthew Perry] came up to me, because I guess I was visibly struggling. He handed me a 60-second chip and he was like, ’Just hold this for 60 seconds. If you can get through that, you can get through the next 60 seconds.′

“I was like, ‘OK.’ And I kept that, I have it somewhere still. I just remember him being so kind.”

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28. He was 54 years old. A private funeral service was held on November 3.

Perry had been open about his experiences with addiction, which began in 1997 when he became addicted to pain medication after a jetski accident. He later revealed he was not able to re-watch episodes of Friends because it inadvertently gave him a timeline of his addictions.

He had previously said he couldn’t remember filming several seasons of the show and had spent over $9million trying to get sober.

Last week, Perry’s Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow shared touching individual tributes to the late actor on their respective Instagram pages.

Earlier this month, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman said Perry was “happy” and “doing good in the world” before his passing.

“He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that,” she explained. “He was emotionally in a good place. He looked good. He quit smoking.”

Kauffman continued: “Yes, he was sober. He learned things throughout this and what he learned more than anything is that he wants to help other addicts, and it gave him purpose.”

Perry’s official death certificate was released earlier this month. According to reports, it stated that his cause of death was still “deferred” following inconclusive initial autopsy results.

The toxicology report had confirmed earlier that Perry’s death was not caused by a methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose.

In January, Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson welcomed their first child, a boy named Sidney.