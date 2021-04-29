Kelly Osbourne has shared her thoughts on cancel culture following her mum Sharon’s exit from her talk show earlier this year after an on-air debate about racism.

In the episode, Osbourne was accused of giving “validation” to “racist views” by co-host Sheryl Underwood, after she defended Piers Morgan for saying that he did not believe Meghan Markle when she told Oprah Winfrey that she had experienced suicidal thoughts while part of the Royal Family.

Reflecting on backlash people receive when they misspeak, Kelly told Extra: “I didn’t know what was really going on in this country because I just thought that simply being not racist was enough.

Advertisement

“It’s not, it’s actually not, you have to be actively not racist and educate yourself and learn, and don’t be afraid to make a mistake, everybody’s so afraid of cancel culture I say fuck cancel culture, it’s all about counsel culture.”

She added: “Educate people, teach people… a gentle nudge in the right direction is so much better than a public execution.”

In another interview with Danny Pellegrino on the Everything Iconic podcast, Kelly Osbourne said of the situation: “In order for there to be any sort of change, you have to make a mistake. How do you know what’s right and what’s wrong? I’ve made mistakes. My mom’s made mistakes. Everybody’s made mistakes.

“But also, there’s two sides to every story and the media will only ever let you see the one. The one that gets the most clicks. The one that gets the most people fear mongered and outraged.”

Ozzy Osbourne took to Instagram to share his support for his wife Sharon, sharing a photo of them together and writing: “I can’t f*cking hear you! #TeamSharon.”

Advertisement

Following Sharon’s exit from The Talk, CBS released a statement via Deadline, which read: “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home.

“As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behaviour toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”