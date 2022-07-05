Kelsey Grammer shares update on ‘Frasier’ reboot: “It’s in the final stages”

Kelsey Grammar has provided a positive update on the upcoming Frasier reboot, claiming the script made him “cry”.

In a yet-to-be-aired interview on CBS chat show The Talk [via Deadline], the actor confirmed that they’re “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode,” adding that it “looks pretty good”.

Grammer continued: “I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy.”

Also in the interview, the actor revealed that “there were some conversations” about shooting the new series in October this year, but admitted that it could be “a little later”.

He added: “There are a couple of other things coming up. We’ve developed a couple of other projects that look like they’re going to shoot first.”

Grammer, who will be reprising the titular role of Dr. Frasier Crane, confirmed in February last year that the hit sitcom would be getting a revival on Paramount+.

He said in a statement at the time: “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world.

“I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, added: “Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling.

“There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Chris Harris, Joe Cristalli [both writers and executive producers on the show] and Kelsey.

“We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount+.”

While it has not been officially confirmed, Grammer previously stated that they intend to bring most of the original cast back for the reboot, including David Hyde Pierce as Niles, Jane Leeves as Daphne and Peri Gilpin as Roz.