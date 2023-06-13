Kelsey Grammer “warned” Hollywood about “extraordinary” ‘Frasier’ reboot co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer says he “warned” Hollywood about the “extraordinary” Nicholas Lyndhurst prior to casting him in the reboot.

Grammer recently cast the Only Fools And Horses star in the return of the hit American sitcom, saying Lyndhurst is a “magnificent” talent. “He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever worked with,” Grammer told the BBC following the news of the surprise casting.

Now, in a new interview with Sunday Times Culture, Grammer said he “warned” Hollywood about how good an actor Lyndhurst was ahead of production on the series.

“Nicholas Lyndhurst is co-lead in [the reboot],” he said. “Nick and I fell in love when we were doing Man of La Mancha together.

“I warned them in America. I said, ‘Wait until this guy gets here. You’ll be doing a scene with him and suddenly you realise he’s just run off with it.’

Grammer added: “He’s an extraordinary actor, a dear friend. And I am so pleased he’s part of it.”

Teasing what’s to come in the reboot of Frasier earlier this year, Grammer said Lyndhurst would be playing a friend of the radio psychotherapist. He explained: “It suddenly occurred to me when we were putting the show together, we’ve never really seen Frasier in a relationship where he has a great friend.

“He had Niles, of course, but he was his brother and there was a competition underscoring everything they did, and a family connection that got them through some difficulties. But this real friendship thing is something we’ve not seen Frasier in… So we’re discovering a man who is still discovering himself, and that is what I find interesting to play.”

Frasier remains one of the US’s most successful TV sitcoms. It ran for 11 seasons – between 1993 and 2004 – and won 37 Emmy Awards, including five for best comedy series. Though the show makes a return, some of its former award-winning cast won’t.