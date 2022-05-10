Kendrick Lamar’s new music video kicks off partnership with ‘South Park’ creators

Kendrick Lamar‘s music video for ‘The Heart Part 5’ has launched a partnership with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Although Lamar directed and executive produced the video himself, it features a deepfake blending his face into those of OJ Simpson, Jussie Smollett, Nipsey Hussle, Kobe Bryant and Kanye West.

The deep fake was brought to life by Deep Voodoo, Parker and Stone’s studio specialising in the technology, according to Variety.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video for ‘The Heart Part 5’ here:

It marks the first collaboration between Lamar and Deep Voodoo, which made its first major steps with Sassy Justice in 2020, with the publication suggesting more projects to follow.

In a five-star review of ‘The Heart Part 5’, NME wrote: “Lamar’s comeback takes a political stance, which is similar to his second album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ — hence the reference Obama, who was in the White House when it was released.

“Like the 44th president, Kendrick is an emotive speaker and ‘The Heart Part 5’ finds him trying to get his crime-riddled neighbourhood to change.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile in South Park news, the show announced a 25th anniversary live concert featuring performances from Primus and Ween.

The special “one night only” event will take place at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on August 10.

The show is set to “celebrate 25 years of the music of South Park” with Parker and Stone also due to be in attendance on the night.

“We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary artists and musicians. Until now,” Parker and Stone said in a joint statement.