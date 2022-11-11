Actor Kevin Conroy, known for voicing Batman in various animated TV shows, feature films and video games, has died aged 66, Warner Bros. has confirmed.

Conroy first played Bruce Wayne and his superhero alter-ego in Batman: The Animated Series which aired from 1992-5. His performance, and the series, proved so popular with fans that he returned many times in various animated TV shows and movies over the years, as well as video games including Arkham Knight and Arkham City. He most recently appeared in his classic part for a 2019 episode of Batwoman.

“Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing – he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries,” casting and dialogue director Andrea Romano told The Hollywood Reporter. “Kevin’s warm heart, delightfully deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever.”

Mark Hamill, who starred as The Joker opposite Conroy on several occasions paid tribute in a statement also provided to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Kevin was perfection,” Hamill said. “He was one of my favourite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

The news had broken earlier today (November 11) when Diane Pershing, who played DC villain Poison Ivy alongside Conroy in Batman: The Animated Series among other titles, announced the death on her personal Facebook page.

She wrote: “Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday. He’s been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world… RIP, friend.”

See more tributes to Conroy below:

His was the best.

He will always be the best.

He was my Batman.

He was my friend. He’ll never fully know how much he inspired me but I’m sure glad I told him every chance I got. Thank you, Kevin. To sleep, to sleep, perchance to dream… — Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) November 11, 2022

I don’t have the words. Not today. My heart is broken. There will never be another. He IS #Batman. #RIPLEGEND pic.twitter.com/hJcUVEVeWm — tara strong (@tarastrong) November 11, 2022

Devastating. Kevin was a remarkable man inside and out. I will truly miss those big hugs and that magical voice. You will always be my batman. Rest in Peace my friend. Flash #kevinconroy #Batman #justiceleague pic.twitter.com/rReMdBaPh3 — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) November 11, 2022