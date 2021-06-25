Kevin Smith is the latest to have weighed in on the recent Batman-Catwoman sex scene debate.

The question of whether Batman would perform oral sex on Catwoman has garnered hot takes from fans and celebrities alike.

It stemmed from an interview with Justin Halpern, the creator of animated show Harley Quinn, in Variety.

Halpern confirmed in the interview that a scene in which Batman performed oral sex on Catwoman didn’t make the third season of the DC Entertainment-HBO Max animated series.

“In this third season of Harley [Quinn], we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman, [and] DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that,’” Halpern said. “They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’”

Now, Smith has jumped to the defence of the show’s creators. On a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond LIVE podcast, he provided this colourful argument: “That’s what a hero does! Hero eats your pussy before you do anything, before you even see his dick – and in Batman’s case that takes a long time because he’s a layered character.”

Smith justified his take as someone “who’s been reading Batman his whole life and was given stewardship once or twice”. Among his writing credits is a limited comic book series, Batman: Cacophony, which ran between 2008 and 2009.

“It would track for the character,” he said. “He’s great at everything… he studied everything! He went all around the world, you telling me he’d leave that off the list?”

Earlier this month Zack Snyder offered a far shorter message of support via social media. The Justice League director tweeted an illustration that suggested Batman was carrying out Catwoman’s wishes alongside a simple caption: “Canon.” The image has since been removed for copyright purposes.

Former Batman himself, Val Kilmer, also took to Twitter on the matter.

Does he or doesn’t he…? pic.twitter.com/oGVfqf0tUx — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Harley Quinn voice star Tony Hale says he missed the scandal because he was too busy watching prank videos.