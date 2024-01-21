Kieran Culkin says older brother Macaulay thought “I fucked my life” when he got famous

Kieran Culkin has opened up about watching his older brother Macaulay get famous as a child actor.

The Succession actor gave a recent interview to Rolling Stone, where he was asked about the lessons he’d learned watching Macaulay “walk through the flames” before him.

“What happened to him as a little kid was very unpleasant,” he said. “He was like, “Oh, I fucked my life. This is never what I wanted. I wanted to be an actor and do interesting work, and now I’m fucking famous.”

Macaulay, who is two years older than Kieran, shot to fame aged nine in the classic movie Home Alone.

“It took him a while,” Kieran continued. “He’s good with it now, but that took him a good ten years of having a real issue with it before he found comfort in his skin. It’s hard to reconcile anything when you’re nine years old, let alone this kind of attention and fame.”

In a previous interview with Marc Maron (via Vanity Fair), Macaulay said his father Kit was “jealous” of him, because “everything he tried to do in his life I excelled at before I was 10 years old.” He has also previously alleged that Kit was a “bad, abusive man”; both Kieran and Macaulay remain estranged from him.

Kieran recently won the Best Actor in a Television Series (Drama) at the Golden Globes for his role as Roman Roy in Succession. In his speech, he took the time to roast Pedro Pascal.

“I’ve been here [the Golden Globe Awards] a couple of times, it’s nice, but I sort of accepted that I was never gonna be on the stage, so this is a nice moment,” he said, before quickly adding: “Suck it Pedro, sorry, mine!”