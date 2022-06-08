Kim Cattrall’s character set to return for ‘And Just Like That’ season two

The showrunner for Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That has teased a return for Kim Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones, in the show’s forthcoming second season.

Jones, a publicist and close friend of Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, was played by Cattrall in the original series which ran from 1998 to 2004, as well as reprising the character for the two spin-off films.

Although the actress didn’t return for the 2021 sequel series And Just Like That, Samantha is referred to in several scenes and in text message conversations – a move Cattrall described as “odd”.

Advertisement

In the opening scene, Cattrall’s absence is explained in an offscreen subplot whereby Samantha no longer speaks to her friends Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristen Davis) after moving to London.

Now, speaking to Variety in an interview published Tuesday (June 7), showrunner Michael Patrick King said “yes” when asked if Samantha will “still be texting” in season 2 – although he did not specify whether that meant an appearance from Cattrall herself.

“It’s all so new right now,” he explained. “One of my big rules is don’t tell things until they’re real. My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they’re not so much on separate runways.”

A reunion seems unlikely, given that Parker stated earlier this year (February 4) that she “wouldn’t be OK” with Cattrall joining And Just Like That.

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” Parker previously told Variety. “I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

Advertisement

It comes after Cattrall criticised her former co-star in 2018 for reaching out following the death of her brother, Chris Cattrall.