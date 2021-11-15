Kim Da-mi and Choi Woo-shik reunite in new ‘Our Beloved Summer’ teaser

SBS has released a new teaser for its upcoming romantic-comedy drama Our Beloved Summer.

The clip opens with the lead characters Choi Woong and Guk Yeon-soo, played by Choi Woo-sik (Parasite, Train to Busan) and Kim Da-mi (Itaewon Class), sharing sweet moments as a young high school couple. The pair are also seen bickering, and Yeon-soo wonders in a voiceover: “What do we do if we actually break up?,” to which Woong replies “Don’t abandon me.”

However, the couple eventually part ways, as Yeon-soo is later seen turning her back on her former lover. Years pass, and the estranged couple bump into one another at a party. “I met Choi Woong recently,” Yeon-soo tells someone in a voiceover. “I don’t know how he’s been living, but he’s really successful now.”

The teaser cuts to scenes of the ex-couple awkwardly attempting to dodge one another as they leave and board a taxi. Later, Yeon-soo is seen struggling and exhausted from work. “I didn’t think I would ever get involved with you again,” she says, turning up at Choi Woong’s doorstep in the final clip.

The upcoming series tells the story of a couple who are forcibly brought back together a decade after their breakup when a documentary they had filmed in their high school days suddenly goes viral. It is directed by Kim Yoon-jin, who previously produced It’s Okay Not To Be Okay. Joining her is screenwriter Lee Na-eun, who worked on the youth romance drama Failing In Love (2019).

Our Beloved Summer is set to premiere on December 6 at 10PM KST on SBS.