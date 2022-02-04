Kim Da-mi says she wants to continue working with Choi Woo-shik on “other projects that portray different emotions”

Our Beloved Summer star Kim Da-mi has opened up about her chemistry with lead co-star Choi Woo-shik on the series.

In a new interview with The Korea Times, Kim discussed her thoughts and experiences while working on the recently-concluded romance series Our Beloved Summer, in which she stars as lead character Kook Yeon-su. She touched on how she had worked with Choi in bringing their characters’ relationship dynamics to life on the small screen.

“Instead of trying to make something up, [Choi and I] discussed how we can deliver the emotions we felt through the screen and how we can make our chemistry as realistic and natural as possible,” she explained. “And these helped me in creating the character of Yeon-su.”

Advertisement

Working closely with Choi on Our Beloved Summer, as well as on 2018’s The Witch prior, was no doubt a positive experience for Kim, who revealed her desire to reunite with him again on future projects with different scopes.

“I hope we can also do other projects that portray different emotions,” she said. “It could be in the action genre or a deep, powerful melodrama. I feel like I can enjoy working on various projects with Choi.”

In other Our Beloved Summer news, Choi had also previously expressed his gratitude to BTS member and close friend V for contributing ‘Christmas Tree’ to the series’ official soundtrack.

“When my friend said he would sing the song, I was really thankful, and I am really happy to have worked with that friend on a project that would last my whole life,” he said.