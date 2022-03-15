Kim Dickens returns as Madison Clark in ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 7B trailer

Kim Dickens makes her return as Madison Clark in the trailer for the second half of Fear The Walking Dead’s seventh season.

After her return was announced last December, a trailer for The Walking Dead spin-off has now provided some clues to Madison’s whereabouts since season four.

The character, who was presumed dead after sacrificing herself to a horde of walkers in a stadium, is seen hobbling to a chair before an unknown person asks her name.

After confirming she’s Madison, the voice replies: “Not anymore. We’ll tell you who you’re going to be from now on.”

Madison will make her return in the upcoming episodes, although she won’t be back as a series regular until season eight.

Announcing the character’s return last year, The Walking Dead content chief Scott M. Gimple said: “If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU – heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence.

“Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

The second half of season seven picks up after Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) declared war against Victor Strand’s (Colman Domingo) tower in the midseason finale, while Morgan (Lennie James) continues to search for Padre, a believed safe haven that may not exist.

The Walking Dead, meanwhile, is currently midway through its eleventh and final season. An anthology spin-off titled Tales Of The Walking Dead is expected to air later this year starring Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu and Jillian Bell.

Two more follow-up spin-offs have been commissioned by AMC, one centred around Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), and a recently announced show, Isle Of The Dead, following Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Fear The Walking Dead season seven returns this Monday (April 18).