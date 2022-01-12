Kim Dong-hee reportedly admitted to bullying allegations, according to police document

Actor Kim Dong-hee has reportedly admitted to bullying allegations, according to newly obtained information from a police report file.

In early 2021, an anonymous netizen (hereon known as ‘K’) accused the Extracurricular actor of being a bully during his elementary and middle school days. The netizen’s post had included testimonies from alleged former schoolmates of Kim’s, all of whom claimed the actor had been physically abusive towards his classmates.

At the time, Kim’s agency had denied the allegations in a statement to South Korean media, per Soompi. Later in December 2021, Kim’s legal representatives had also released a statement claiming that there was “no clear evidence” to substantiate the netizen’s claims.

However, according to a notice from the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office, dated November 30, 2021, as obtained by Sports Kyunghang, charges Kim had filed against ‘K’ for defamation over the allegations were being dropped due to “a lack of evidence”, as translated by Allkpop and Korea JoongAng Daily.

The same document also noted that Kim had admitted to some of the claims that he had been a school bully in his younger days. “[Kim] admitted that he bullied defendant ‘K’ during his fifth year in elementary school using verbal attacks; however, the plaintiff denied K’s claims that he threatened K with scissors or a box cutter,” the notice reads.

Additionally, the document also stated that Kim had also admitted to “push[ing] ‘K’ in the chest with his hands, [before going on] to kick K in the chest with his foot”. However, the actor also maintained his belief that ‘K’ had “raised the bullying accusations on online communities with malicious intent by making the incident seem more serious than it was”.

Per Sports Kyunghang, evidence was also presented by ‘K’ during the police investigation, which allegedly include a voice recording of the school’s principal at the time of the incident, in which the principal testified to apologising to ‘K’ and their family over the bullying incident.

Other evidence presented also reportedly included a statement from ‘K”s mother, who claimed Kim Dong-hee and his mother had also visited their home to apologise.

At the time of writing, neither Kim nor his representatives have responded to the report.