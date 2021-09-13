Kim Go-eun is charmed by SHINee’s Minho in new ‘Yumi’s Cells’ teaser

South Korean cable network tvN has released a new teaser clip for its upcoming series Yumi’s Cells.

Starring Kim Go-eun, Ahn Bo-hyun and SHINee’s Minho, Yumi’s Cells is an upcoming romance drama based on a popular webtoon revolving around Yumi (played by Kim), an average office worker. The story is told from the perspective of her brain cells, who dictate her thoughts, feelings and actions. It is set to premiere on September 17.

In the new clip, Yumi is working overtime in the office when she receives a call from her charming junior colleague, Woo Gi (portrayed by Minho), asking if she is done. “You’re going to take me home?” she asks in disbelief, before he pops up next to her office stall.

“What is love?” Yumi’s emotional cell ponders as she begins to react to Woo Gi’s thoughtful words and actions. Despite being over 30 years old, she is still inexperienced and unfamiliar with love and relationships. “I thought I’d be a much cooler adult than I am right now.”

Later, she crosses paths with the straightforward Goo Woong (portrayed by Ahn) at a bus stop. He boldly declares that he “likes everything” about her, and watches Yumi as her bus departs. Soon after her encounter with Goo Woong, a mysterious new character comes to Yumi’s cells in search of her love cell.

“If you do anything more at this point, what kind of man does that make you?” Goo Woong’s friend Sae Yi (Park Ji-hyun) reprimands him in another scene, to which he responds “I’ve always been this kind of guy.”

Elsewhere in the teaser, Goo Woong is seen running in the rain with Yumi in his arms, while her voiceover asks, “Why did you come here?” Later in the hospital, she gets up from her bed to smile at him and he replies: “Honestly, I was curious.”

Yumi’s Cells premieres on September 17 at 10:50pm KST, with new episodes airing every Friday and Saturday. The drama will be released on tvN, as well as streaming sites TVING and iQiyi.