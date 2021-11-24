Kim Go-eun on ‘Yumi’s Cells’ cast: “We’ve been together through thick and thin”

Yumi’s Cells lead actress Kim Go-eun has shared about her experience being on the set of the drama series.

During a recent interview with Dazed Korea, the actress spoke about the ongoing production for season two of Yumi’s Cells and how the rigorous filming schedule might run into the forthcoming Christmas holidays.

“I’m not sure [about my holiday plans], but I think I may be still be on the filming set as Yumi then,” she said, as translated by Soompi. “If we wrap up before then, I want to spend time with my family at the end of the year.”

However, Kim added that is would also be content spending her Christmas on set, referring to the cast and crew of the show as a family. “We’ve been together through thick and thin for nearly a year now, so the members of the Yumi’s Cells family often start laughing just from looking into each other’s eyes,” she added.

Kim starred in season one of Yumi’c Cells alongside Ahn Bo-hyun (Itaewon Class, My Name), Lee Yoo-bi (Backstreet Rookie, Penthouse 3), Park Ji-hyun (The Divine Fury), GOT7‘s Jinyoung and more.

It is currently unknown if all of the actors will be returning for the second season, set to premiere sometime next year. The first season of the show also featured a cameo appearance from SHINee’s Minho.

Cast members of Yumi’s Cells previously confirmed that the series will soon be back for a second instament in a goodbye clip uploaded following the conclusion of season one.