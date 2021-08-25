Kim Jae-kyung on ‘The Devil Judge’ finale: “The ending exceeded my wildest imaginations”

The Devil Judge actress Kim Jae-kyung has shared her thoughts on the show’s shocking finale, as well as her experience while working on the show.

During a recent interview with South Koreans news outlet XSports News, Kim opened up about her feelings towards its finale episode, which aired last week, while avoiding spoilers for fans who have yet to see it.

“The ending exceeded my wildest imaginations.” She added, “To give a slight spoiler, if you end up missing the live broadcast and see articles after it airs, it’ll be really hard. That’s how much of a shocking ending it is.”

Advertisement

Kim also shared the goal she had while filming for The Devil Judge. “Typically, I’m the type to quit easily. When I try something new and I find it’s not for me, I’m the type to accept it easily. But with this project, I had the goal ‘Even if I hit the ground, I’m going to think about it until the end’,” she said.

Kim also spoke highly of her experience working alongside co-star Jinyoung of GOT7, who she said “experienced a similar life journey”, as Kim had previously been a part of the K-pop girl group Rainbow.

“I think we have a similar point of view regarding acting. Jinyoung has many of the same concerns I have, and I have many of the same concerns he has. I think we were able to give each other advice from the same perspective.”