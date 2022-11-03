‘One Dollar Lawyer’ star Kim Ji-eun confirmed to lead upcoming mystery crime K-drama

One Dollar Lawyer star Kim Ji-eun has been cast as a lead in an upcoming mystery crime K-drama tentatively titled I Have Waited A Long Time For You.

Kim’s casting in the new series was confirmed on November 2 by her representatives at HB Entertainment through a statement published by Newsen. This makes her the first cast member confirmed for the upcoming production, after actors Na In-woo (Jinxed At First, River Where The Moon Rises) and Lee Kyu-han (May I Help You?) were reported in September to be joining the series as fellow leads. Their involvement in the project has yet to be confirmed.

While details about Kim’s role in I Have Waited A Long Time For You remain scarce at the time of publication, the new series was described as a mystery crime show that follows the story of detective Oh Jin-sang stationed in the countryside of South Korea, who looks to avenge his younger brother.

I Have Waited A Long Time For You will be directed by Han Chul-soo, who last worked with Kim on SBS’ Again My Life, which premiered earlier this year and also co-starred Lee Joon-gi. Information about I Have Waited A Long Time For You’s release window has yet to be disclosed.

Kim is currently starring in the ongoing One Dollar Lawyer, which is currently slated to air its final episode on November 5 via Disney+ in select regions. The legal K-drama, which also stars Namkoong Min as a lead, tells the tale of a lawyer who only charges ₩1,000 (US$1) for his services, despite being one of the most skilled lawyers in the field.

In a four-star review of One Dollar Lawyer, NME’s Lauren Webb wrote: “An easily digestible drama thus far, One Dollar Lawyer shows promise. Flanked by a solid cast of established actors (Choi Daehoon of Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Crash Landing On You fame also appears), it certainly has the chops to become one of this year’s stand-out dramas.”