Kim Min-gwi to be edited out of ‘Nevertheless’ following cheating scandal

South Korean actor Kim Min-gwi’s appearance in the ongoing JTBC series Nevertheless will be significantly cut following his recent cheating scandal.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, a representative of the drama series said that Kim’s role and appearance in the 10-episode series will be reduced going forward. The show has so far broadcasted six of its episodes, with the seventh due to air this Saturday (July 31).

“[We will be] reducing the actor’s role starting from this week’s episode, which will air on July 31. We will also try to edit his scenes from the already filmed episodes as much as possible,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, a netizen claiming to be Kim’s ex-girlfriend had accused the up-and-coming actor of cheating on her multiple times through their six-year relationship. She also alleged that Kim had violated COVID-19 restrictions in order to “see the other woman”, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

Kim has since admitted to a majority of the claims through a handwritten note on his Instagram, saying he has “recognised my wrongdoings”. His agency Big Picture Entertainment also noted in a recent press statement that Kim “acknowledges that he has done wrong in the parts regarding his personal life”, but refuted violating COVID-19 restrictions, as translated by Soompi.

In other K-drama news, South Korean actor Jang Ki-yong is set to enlist in the military after he’s done filming his upcoming series, Now, We Are Breaking Up. His agency YG Entertainment confirmed that the actor will enlist as an “active duty soldier” on August 23.