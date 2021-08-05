Kim Min-jung’s agency refutes claims that it failed to pay the actress

WIP Entertainment, the agency that represents The Devil Judge actress Kim Min-jung, has refuted claims that it has failed to pay the actress.

The contract dispute between Kim and WIP Entertainment was first reported yesterday (August 4), after the agency had stated that the two parties were in disagreement regarding the contract’s end date.

Kim later alleged during an interview with Sports Kyunghang that her push to terminate her contract with the company also stemmed from a lack of appearance fees for her role in The Devil Judge.

However, in a new statement to SPOTV News, the WIP Entertainment has refuted the actress’ claims that it has failed to pay Kim appearance fees for her role in The Devil Judge. The company also purported that they had “never once violated [its] contractual duties”, according to a translation by Soompi.

“We have paid her the earnings made through her activities based on the contract. She has also been paid over 80 per cent of the performance fee for her latest drama The Devil Judge currently,” wrote WIP. The agency also added that the remaining 20 per cent of the fees will be remunerated “after it is adjusted with expenses as indicated in the contract”.

“WIP will continue to take an active approach to resolve our differences with Kim Min Jung regarding the renewal of her exclusive contract,” it added. “We promise to do our best as one of the parties involved in the exclusive contract and as a partner in the same industry.”

Kim has yet to comment on WIP’s claims.

