NewsTV News

Kim Young-kwang, Kim Nam-gil cast in new Netflix action K-drama

'Trigger' will reportedly premiere in 2025

By Puah Ziwei
Kim Young-Kwang Kim Nam-gil trigger netflix
L-R: Kim Young-Kwang in 2023, Kim Nam-gil in 2023. Credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage; The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

South Korean actors Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang have been cast in a newly announced Netflix K-drama series, Trigger.

The upcoming Netflix original series will be an action-thriller that is set in a near-future South Korea, where gun and firearm-related violence are being proliferated throughout the once gun-free country.

Kim Nam-gil, who recently starred in Netflix’s Song of the Bandits, will play former military sniper Lee Do. Now a police officer, Lee Do finds himself in the middle of a number of shooting incidents while pursuing the source of the illegal firearms.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kim Young-kwang will play Moon Baek, a prominent figure in the shady arms dealing world. The actor previously led the 2022 Netflix K-drama Somebody, and is currently starring in the crime series EVILIVE.

Other details about the upcoming Netflix K-drama has yet to be confirmed, but Soompi reports that Trigger is set to be released in the first half of 2025.

In other K-drama news, Castaway Diva starring Park Eun-bin of Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame will premiere on South Korean TV network tvN. The series will also be available to stream on Netflix globally. Check out the trailer for the series here.

Next week, Netflix will release its new original K-drama series, Daily Dose of Sunshine. The series will star Park Bo-young as a nurse who ends up being transferred to the hospital’s Psychiatry Unit. Watch the brand-new trailer for the show here.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement