Kim Young-kwang, Kim Nam-gil cast in new Netflix action K-drama

South Korean actors Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang have been cast in a newly announced Netflix K-drama series, Trigger.

The upcoming Netflix original series will be an action-thriller that is set in a near-future South Korea, where gun and firearm-related violence are being proliferated throughout the once gun-free country.

Kim Nam-gil, who recently starred in Netflix’s Song of the Bandits, will play former military sniper Lee Do. Now a police officer, Lee Do finds himself in the middle of a number of shooting incidents while pursuing the source of the illegal firearms.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kim Young-kwang will play Moon Baek, a prominent figure in the shady arms dealing world. The actor previously led the 2022 Netflix K-drama Somebody, and is currently starring in the crime series EVILIVE.

Other details about the upcoming Netflix K-drama has yet to be confirmed, but Soompi reports that Trigger is set to be released in the first half of 2025.

📢NEW SHOW ALERT! Kim Nam-gil (Song of the Bandits) and Kim Young-kwang (Somebody) are locked and loaded in the new action thriller series, #TRIGGER. An unidentified surge of gun-related crimes forces two men to arm themselves, but each fueled with distinct motivations… pic.twitter.com/zePCqITvna — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) October 25, 2023

In other K-drama news, Castaway Diva starring Park Eun-bin of Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame will premiere on South Korean TV network tvN. The series will also be available to stream on Netflix globally. Check out the trailer for the series here.

Next week, Netflix will release its new original K-drama series, Daily Dose of Sunshine. The series will star Park Bo-young as a nurse who ends up being transferred to the hospital’s Psychiatry Unit. Watch the brand-new trailer for the show here.