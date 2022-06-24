Kim Sae-ron reportedly apologised in-person to businesses affected by DUI incident

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron has allegedly personally apologised to the businesses affected by her DUI incident.

Last month, Kim had been booked under charges of a drunk driving incident that happened the morning of May 18, during which the 21-year-old actress crashed into a guardrail and tree. The crash had also resulted in a damaged transformer, causing several buildings in the vicinity to cease regular operations due to electrical shortages caused by accidents.

Per a report from South Korean news outlet YTN, Kim has since made a personal visit to the businesses in the vicinity of the accident, which were affected by the electrical shortages, to apologise for the mishap. She also allegedly paid for the replacement of the transformer, fulfilling most of her financial obligations to the affected establishments.

Earlier this month, Kim’s representatives at Goldmedalist had issued a new statement confirming her DUI charge, stating that her blood alcohol content at the time was “approximately 0.2 per cent, a level high enough for her driver’s license to be revoked”.

It came after the company had released an initial statement following the accident, where it previously apologised on the actress’ behalf and wrote that Kim had been ” “deeply reflecting on her wrongdoing” at the time.

Kim herself had also taken to her personal Instagram page to upload a handwritten apology note a day after the incident was reported, where she acknowledged that she had “caused an inconvenience to so many people, including merchants in nearby shops, citizens, and those who work to restore [the damage],” as translated by Soompi.

Kim was set to star in SBS’ upcoming K-drama Trolley, but dropped out of the cast following the incident. Her future with Netflix Korea’s upcoming series, Hunting Dogs, remains unclear as the production team is still deliberating, according to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily.