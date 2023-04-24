Kim Sae-ron banned from appearing on South Korean TV network KBS

South Korean television network KBS has banned actress Kim Sae-ron from appearing on its broadcasts.

On Friday (April 21), KBS’s Broadcast Appearance Regulation Review Committee announced that it would be banned Kim from appearing on its network, per Newsen. In addition to Kim, K-pop idol Shin Hye-sung of Shinhwa has also been banned.

According to Soompi, the Broadcast Appearance Regulation Review Committee “holds screenings for celebrities who have caused social controversy with illegal or immoral conduct and decides whether to restrict their appearances on KBS”.

Kim has largely stepped back from her acting career and public life since May 2022, when she was booked under charges of a drunk driving incident. The accident had reportedly resulted in a damaged transformer, causing several buildings in the vicinity to cease regular operations due to electrical shortages.

Meanwhile, Shin was arrested for drunk driving and refusing to take a breathalyser test in October 2022. Earlier this month, he was sentenced to six months of jail, suspended for one year of probation.

In addition, Ravi has also been temporarily restricted from appearing on KBS over his evasion of military service. The K-pop idol has since left the K-pop boyband VIXX following his recent trial.

Earlier this month, Netflix confirmed that Kim is still set to appear in its upcoming original K-drama Bloodhounds (formerly known as Hunting Dogs).

Netflix confirmed that Kim “will not be completely edited out” of Bloodhounds, although the extent of her appearance has yet to be confirmed. “It is difficult to tell you about the details of her screen time because it’s currently under discussion,” the streaming service added.