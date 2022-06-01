Kim Sae-ron’s blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, says police

Actress Kim Sae-ron’s blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit when her DUI accident occurred, according to South Korean police.

Last month, Kim had been booked under charges of a drunk driving incident that happened the morning of May 18, during which the 21-year-old actress reportedly crashed into a guardrail and tree. The crash had also resulted in a damaged transformer, causing several buildings in the vicinity to cease regular operations due to electrical shortages caused by accidents.

At the time, the actress had been given a breathalyser test at the scene of the incident, for which she failed. However, she was later moved to a hospital after requesting a blood test to be taken instead.

Today (June 1), the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul released the results of Kim’s blood test, revealing that the actress’ blood alcohol level had exceeded 0.08 per cent, which is more than double South Korea’s legal limit of 0.03 per cent.

Per South Korean law, Kim’s driver’s license may be subject to a permanent suspension for exceeding 0.08 per cent blood alcohol. The local police also added that the case will now be brought forward to the prosecutors’ office to investigate Kim and the passenger present in the vehicle at the time.

Last week, her agency Goldmedalist released a statement clarifying that Kim would be personally compensating for the damages caused by the DUI incident. “Kim Sae-ron has decided to personally take responsibility for the damages caused by the accident,” said her agency Goldmedalist, as translated by Soompi.

“Regarding compensation, we are compiling cases from not only the Korea Electric Power Corporation but also from those who have experienced damages.”

Since the accident, she has notably left the cast of upcoming SBS K-drama Trolley. Netflix’s Hunting Dogs – another project Kim is slated to star in – had also announced that it would adjust its filming schedule in accordance, following Kim’s controversy.