Kim Sae-ron’s agency issues new statement about her drunk driving incident

Goldmedalist, Kim Sae-ron’s management agency, has released a new statement regarding the actress’ recent drunk driving incident.

Last month, Kim has been booked for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI). Footage of the incident was also later made public, as reported by YTN. At the time, Goldmedalist issued an official apology and said that the actress was “deeply reflecting on her wrongdoing.”

A day after the incident was reported, Kim posted a handwritten apology on her Instagram account, acknowledging that she had “caused an inconvenience to so many people, including merchants in nearby shops, citizens, and those who work to restore [the damage],” as translated by Soompi.

Earlier today (June 8), Goldmedalist issued a newstatement confirming Kim’s DUI charge, stating that her blood alcohol content at the time was “approximately 0.2 per cent, a level high enough for her driver’s license to be revoked”.

“Kim Sae-ron is in the midst of reflecting deeply on her clear wrongdoings,” the statement added, as translated by Soompi. “She is also currently doing her best to compensate for the damages caused by the accident as much as she can, and she plans to take responsibility and do her utmost up until the very end.”

Kim was set to star in SBS’ upcoming K-drama Trolley, but dropped out of the cast following the incident. Her future with Netflix Korea’s upcoming series, Hunting Dogs, remains unclear as the production team is still deliberating, according to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily.