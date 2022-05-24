Kim Sae-ron to pay damages arising from her DUI incident

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron will be personally compensating for damages caused by her recent DUI incident.

Last week, it was revealed that Kim had been booked under charges of a drunk driving incident that happened the morning of May 18, during which the 21-year-old actress reportedly crashed into a guardrail and tree.

According to Newsen, the crash had also damaged a transformer that was supplying electricity to several locations, including four buildings in the vicinity. Surrounding businesses were reportedly unable to operate for several hours due to the electrical shortage caused by the accident.

“Kim Sae-ron has decided to personally take responsibility for the damages caused by the accident,” said her agency Goldmedalist, as translated by Soompi. “Regarding compensation, we are compiling cases from not only the Korea Electric Power Corporation but also from those who have experienced damages.”

“We again apologise to those who have experienced harm. We will do our best so that compensation for the damages can come to fruition,” said the agency.

Kim has since released a handwritten apology letter, describing her actions as a “big mistake [while] in a drunken state”. She also addressed and recounted the incident from her personal perspective, as well as offering her apologies to the parties affected.

Since the accident, she has notably left the cast of upcoming SBS K-drama Trolley. Netflix’s Hunting Dogs – another project Kim is slated to star in – had also announced that it would adjust its filming schedule in accordance, following Kim’s controversy.

“I have no excuses for this unfortunate incident and I feel so ashamed and disappointed in myself for the mistake I made. I will deeply reflect and reflect again to ensure that something like this never happens again. I’m sorry,” the actress said.