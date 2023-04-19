Kim Sae-ron will still appear in ‘Bloodhounds’, Netflix confirms

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron is still set to appear in the upcoming Netflix original K-drama Bloodhounds (formerly known as Hunting Dogs).

Kim has largely stepped back from her acting career and public life since May 2022, when she was booked under charges of a drunk driving incident. The accident had reportedly resulted in a damaged transformer, causing several buildings in the vicinity to cease regular operations due to electrical shortages.

At the time, Kim had also departed from several projects she had been attached to star in, including Trolley and Bloodhounds. For the latter, however Netflix had confirmed that a large majority of the scenes featuring Kim had already been shot.

Yesterday (April 18), Netflix confirmed that Kim “will not be completely edited out” of Bloodhounds, although the extent of her appearance has yet to be confirmed. “It is difficult to tell you about the details of her screen time because it’s currently under discussion,” the streaming service added, per Soompi.

In the same month of her accident, Kim hared a handwritten apology on social media, describing her actions as a “big mistake [while] in a drunken state”.

“Because of my wrong judgement and behaviour, I’ve caused an inconvenience to so many people, including merchants in nearby shops, citizens, and those who work to restore [the damage],” she wrote in her note.